Who's Hot
November 1, 2022

Hinds Community College soccer player Tyler Ivory, a former Warren Central standout, earned the MACCC Goal Keeper of the Week award. He made 15 saves in two games, including five in a 4-2 win vs. Co-Lin in the NJCAA Gulf South District Tournament.

Ivory has started 13 games for Hinds (5-10-1) this season and has made 58 saves.

Ivory and the rest of the Hinds soccer team travels to Ellisville for the Gulf South District Semifinals on Friday. They’ll play second-ranked Jones College at 7:30 p.m. with a shot at the region championship.