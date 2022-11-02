GUIZERIX: The show must go on Published 4:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The elements almost did us in this past weekend, but Vicksburg Porchfest was still a fun time for the whole family.

With a strong start early on in the day despite a persistent drizzle and chilled temperatures, the day nearly derailed when a rainstorm that dumped more than an inch on Vicksburg in less than an hour descended upon the streets of Fostoria.

It looked bleak, with vendors and fest-goers alike fleeing the rain. One lone guitar man sheltered under a porch and played every amplified Bob Dylan cover song he knew in the name of earning his keep.

But after a couple of hours, signs of life were back in full force.

It was quite the sight, really, with revelers trickling out into the street and music drifting through the air from houses where performers were taken inside. The few brave vendors who decided to withstand the storm were there with bells on, and the beer and gumbo were flowing freely.

At the end of the day, one could hardly tell the crowd had scattered mere hours before.

The song stylings of Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Lloyd drew everyone to the front lawn at Oak Hall, and The Chill kept everyone rocking long into the evening.

It’s important to note that each year since its inception, Porchfest proceeds have benefitted projects and philanthropic organizations right here in Vicksburg. The organizers, all of whom live in the Fostoria neighborhood, are committed to keeping donations as local as possible, which is a highly commendable ideal.

Sure, on the day of Porchfest we’re all thinking of how much fun we’re having, where our favorite artists are playing and where our friends might be on the street. But leading up to the day and long afterward, the focus goes to how much good can be done in the community through this one event.

It’s a book we could all take a page from, and one from which our entire community could benefit.