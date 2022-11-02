Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class

Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Front, left to right: Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes and Sarah Soverns Back, left to right: Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper.

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20.

The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper.

Junior Auxiliary is a national non-profit organization that encourages members to render charitable services, which are beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children. Junior Auxiliary provides members with the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community.

The Vicksburg chapter is dedicated to community improvement by meeting the needs of children, youth, and families. The local organization supports the ideals symbolized by the five points of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) crown: charity, youth, health, community service and leadership. Helping children and making a difference in their lives is the principle on which Junior Auxiliary was founded.

