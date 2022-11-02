PHOTO GALLERY: Rotary Club of Vicksburg

Vicksburg Rotarian, Wally Powell, presents as speaker, Kaitelyn O'Brien, Executive Director, Thacker Mountain Radio. Pictured with Colleen O'Brien. (Photo Submitted)
Honorary Vicksburg Rotarian, Commissioner Mike Chaney, honored by Insurance Professionals of Jackson for VIP of the Year. (Photo Submitted)
Vicksburg Rotarian, Laura Beth Strickland, presents as speaker, Dr. Stuart Rockoff, Executive Director, The Mississippi Humanities Council. Pictured with President-Elect Sam Godfrey. (Photo Submitted)
Vicksburg Rotarians, Tommy Shelton, President Larry Kilgo, and Jeff Artman participate in Rotary District 6820 Water Distribution Site in Jackson, MS. (Photo Submitted)
Vicksburg Rotarian, Ashton Hotard, presents as speaker, Terry Treadwell, CEO, Merit Health River Region.(Photo Submitted)
Vicksburg Rotarians, Past-President Phillip Doiron and Past-President Blake Teller, present Pigfest 2022.(Photo Submitted)
Vicksburg Rotarian, Anna Kate Doiron, presents as speaker, Rotarian Rev. Patrick Sanders, St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church, Gulfport, MS. Pictured with Rotarian Pam Powers and Vicksburg Past-President, Phillip Doiron. (Photo Submitted)