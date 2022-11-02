SILVER ALERT: Vicksburg man reported missing by MHP Published 10:09 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg.

He is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket on Saturday, Oct. 22, between 5 and 6 p.m. in the 600 block of County Road 370, walking in an unknown direction in Enterprise, Clarke County.