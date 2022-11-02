St. Al’s Hendrix Eldridge runs to the Athlete of the Week award

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Hendrix Eldridge ran at the front of the MAIS cross country pack all season long, and also led the way in voting for the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Eldridge, an eighth-grader at St. Aloysius, edged out three other competitors in an online poll by The Post’s readers for the weekly award by receiving 52 of 126 votes.

Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Jase Jung was second, with 45 votes; Vicksburg High basketball player Malik Franklin was third; and Samantha Edwards, Eldridge’s cross country teammate at St. Al, finished fourth.

Eldridge finished third in the MAIS Class 5A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 24. She posted a time of 21:01 — three seconds ahead of Edwards — to earn her seventh top-five finish in seven races this season. She won three of them.

Congratulations to Hendrix and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.

