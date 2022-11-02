VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join with the city of Vicksburg and purchase a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055.

The vote, however, was contingent upon a couple of technical revisions the VCVB board wanted to be made to the contract and the review of city attorney Kim Nailor. During the October meeting, VCVB executive director Laura Beth Strickland said she had still not signed the agreement because of adjustments to the “payment process.”

It will take a year for the trolley to arrive, “And we wanted to make sure we didn’t have to pay for it upfront. Kim Nailor worked it out and we got confirmation this week that we will have quarterly payments with each party paying $ 31,900,” Strickland said, which will allow her to sign the contract.

These payments will be made directly to the trolley company.

Strickland said she knew the VCVB board had approved the purchase of the trolley at the last board meeting, but before anything was signed wanted everyone to be made aware of the “major change” as far as the timing for the arrival of the trolley.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of a trolley during its Sept. 19 board meeting.

During the city meeting, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the cost of the trolley would be split between the board and the VCVB.

The decision by the two entities to purchase a trolley comes after the city declined to purchase NRoute’s trolley for $177,000.

During September’s VCVB board meeting Strickland said, “The city’s responsibilities would be to purchase the trolley and assume ownership of it. They (the city) will be responsible for insurance and maintenance and to employ the staff for the operation of it. We (the VCVB) would agree to promote it and coordinate the scheduling of it (the trolley).”

Strickland added the mayor said the VCVB would establish how much it would cost if rented out and what the rules and regulations would be.

While the trolley would be used to enhance tourism, Strickland said, it could also be rented out for special groups, weddings, and reunions and used for special events to get people around.

“We don’t want it (the trolley) to sit there and not be utilized. We want it to be an asset that is seen,” she said.

