VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Issaquena County Supervisor speaks on economic impact of backwater floods

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Issaquena County Supervisor Eddie Hatcher speaks on Aug. 24 during a listening session with Biden Administration officials at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Issaquena County District 1  Supervisor Eddie Hatcher.

This episode delves into the socioeconomic issues that plague Issaquena County due to persistent backwater floods, as well as Hatcher’s own experiences responding to the crisis as a public official.

Click here to read the full “Faces of the Floods” feature on Hatcher and watch the corresponding video.

