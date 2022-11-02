VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Issaquena County Supervisor speaks on economic impact of backwater floods Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Issaquena County District 1 Supervisor Eddie Hatcher.

This episode delves into the socioeconomic issues that plague Issaquena County due to persistent backwater floods, as well as Hatcher’s own experiences responding to the crisis as a public official.

Click here to read the full “Faces of the Floods” feature on Hatcher and watch the corresponding video.