12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir Published 4:24 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir.

The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:

Bovina Elementary School:

Elli Burns

Anelise McCain

Mary Ruth Montgomery

Kenley “KK” Williamson

Bowmar Avenue Elementary School:

Jay Herrle

Charlotte Hosemann

Addison Marshall

Isabella Spires

Vicksburg Intermediate School:

Anthony Brown

Skylar Spencer

Warren Central Intermediate School:

Shadarien Johnson

Harmony Vaughan

These children are instructed by VWSD educators Eleana Reel, Angela Chapin, Leon Moore, Jr. and Marcia Cochran.

More than 300 fifth- and sixth-grade students auditioned statewide for the prestigious honor and 150 earned the opportunity to participate. The elementary All-state Honor Choir is scheduled to perform on March 25, 2023, at the Mississippi Music Educators Association and the American Choral Directors Association combined annual conference in Hattiesburg.

“I am excited for these kids. There is so much talent, both on the student side and the teaching side, in our district and I want to congratulate them all on this major accomplishment,” VWSD’s Fine Arts Coordinator Nancy Robertson said. “I hope everyone in Warren County will attend a student choral event this year. I know they will enjoy and be impressed with what they hear.”