Earline Watson Published 1:32 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Funeral services for Earline Watson, 72, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The House of Peace Worship Church, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Apostle Linda Sweezer will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Watson died on October 28, 2022, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork.