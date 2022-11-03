Earline Watson

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Earline Watson, 72, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at The House of Peace Worship Church, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Apostle Linda Sweezer will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Watson died on October 28, 2022, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, Rolling Fork.

 

