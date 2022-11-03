Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.5 Billion

Published 11:37 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Bolstered by an estimated jackpot of $1.5 billion — with an estimated cash payout of $745.9 million — players nationwide are driving sales for the Saturday, Nov. 5, Powerball drawing to near-record heights.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night: 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball of 23 with a Power Play number of 2.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. If no one wins the jackpot this weekend, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Check your numbers

Despite there being no jackpot winner in Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million. Big winners include 16 tickets (Arizona, California-2, Colorado, Georgia-2, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey-2, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Three tickets (Arizona, Montana and New Jersey) matched all five white balls and increased the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 189 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 49 tickets that won a $100,000 prize, including one $50,000 winner in Mississippi. That winning ticket for the Nov. 2 drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison.

The Friday, Nov. 4, drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $119 million (estimated $59.1 million cash), and the Thursday, Nov. 3, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $185,000.

More News

SILVER ALERT: Vicksburg man reported missing by MHP

VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Issaquena County Supervisor speaks on economic impact of backwater floods

Vicksburg Housing Authority to install high-tech cameras at its properties

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...