Alcorn State beats Prairie View in overtime to stop losing streak Published 11:09 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jarveon Howard had 125 rushing yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State defeated Prairie View A&M 23-16 on Friday night.

Javonta Leatherwood’s 5-yard touchdown run for Alcorn State tied the game 16-16 with 6:48 remaining. Howard scored on a 2-yard run to open the extra period, before Tavarian McCullum intercepted a Trazon Connley pass in the end zone to end it.

Noah Kiani kicked field goals from 21, 46, and 23 yards for Alcorn State in the first half. The Braves led 9-0 before Prairie View scored the next 16 points to pull ahead.

Connley threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Colbey Washington and added a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a 13-9 lead. Luis Reyes added a field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Connley was 13-of-36 passing for 142 yards, and added 38 rushing yards. Jaden Stewart also had 94 yards on the ground for the Panthers.

Howard got his 125 yards on 29 carries. Leatherwood had 41 yards on six rushes. Alcorn quarterback Tre Lawrence was just 7-of-22 passing for 82 yards in his first college start.

Claudin Cherelus led Alcorn’s defense with 14 total tackles and one sack. McCullum had seven tackles to go with his game-ending interception.

Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ended a three-game losing streak and has won the last five meetings against Prairie View A&M (5-4, 4-2).

Alcorn will return home to face Bethune-Cookman next Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Jack Spinks Stadium.