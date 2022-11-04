Shreveport man killed in crash in Madison Parish Published 4:04 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 in Madison Parish on Thursday morning.

This crash claimed the life of Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, La.

Troopers responded to the scene a little after 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Kenworth dump truck, driven by Russell, was traveling east on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the Kenworth exited the roadway and struck the overpass.

Russell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 26 fatal crashes, resulting in 29 deaths.