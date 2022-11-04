Teen Queen Gives Back

Published 5:05 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg resident Gracie Lynn Williamson will compete as Miss Teen Ellisville in the upcoming Miss Magnolia State pageant, which will take place at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Nov. 19-20.

Williamson, a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School, has completed more than 160 service hours in the Warren County area, including donating $470 in supplies to the city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter and volunteering at Julia’s Place, Micah’s Mission and with the Miss Mississippi Corporation. Williamson is the daughter of Chris and Stacie Williamson. (Photo Submitted)

