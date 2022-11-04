Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1 Published 2:44 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Warranty Deeds

*Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000

*Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision.

*Joshua A. Carlucci to Josh A. Carlucci and Jessica C. Carlucci, Lot 80, Wildwood Subdivision No. 2.

*John Earl Carroll, Heather Wallace Carroll, David Cooper, Carllette Cooper, John David Cooper and Julie S. Cooper to Bruce Chad Williams, Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East and Section 49, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Tracy Styron Chaney to Emily Jackson, Lot 7, Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

*Angela Chiplin to Irby Home Builders, Part of John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000.

*Donald M. Ladd Jr. and Sharon W. Ladd to Amelia H. Conner and Brandon B. Conner, Lot 26, Choctaw Boundary.

*Lucas Charles Spinosa to David Cooper, Lot 37, Reading Survey.

*Richard H. Crowder Jr. and Julianna Pardue Crowder to David Watson, Part of Lot 15, John Barefield Subdivision.

*Michelle Daisi to Olusegun Orila Daisi and Medina Olamoyegun, Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* GP Landco LLC to Herschell Gaddy and Vicki B. Gaddy, Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

* Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Carl M. Renfroe, Linda J. Renfroe and Joseph M. Renfroe, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

* Dennis Arthur Gibson to Margaret Emmerson Gibson, Lot 329, Oak Park Subdivision No. 7.

* Constance Hinman to Gauray Savamt, Lot 11 and Part of Lot 2, Arthur Subdivision.

* Stephen Holland Rula, David A. Rula, Lauren Elizabeth Holland and Mark W. Holland Jr. to Frank A. Perkins and Frances B. Perkins, Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Ronald D. Taylor to Wesley B. Jones, Lot 11, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (new)

* Original Assets LLC to Scott Douglas Larsen, Lot 43, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

* John L. Peterson, Trustee and the Nancy W. Peterson Family Trust to Blair Thornton, Part of Lot 14, Magnolia Plantation.

* Dai Quoc Phung to Lisa Korri Saget, Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Mark Smith Inc. to Raw Vicksburg Properties, Block 47, Part of Lot 254, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

* James Evans Freeman and Cathy Freeman to Amerihome Mortgag Co. LLC, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* Jason R. Bryant to Merchants and Planters Bank, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lake-Nevels Subdivision.

* Amelia H. Conner and Brandon B. Conner to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 256, Choctaw Boundary.

* Robert D. Cowart and Mia S. Cowart to River Hills Bank, Part of Lots 1 and 2, Cherry Bark Subdivision.

* Marc David Grace and Lesley Boyle Grace to Cross Keys Bank, Section 20,

Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

* Thornton Blair to Fidelity Bank, Part of Lot 14, Magnolia Plantation.

* Brett Alan Hayes and Brenda Kay Hayes to Riverhills Bank, Lot 14, Crestwood Subdivision.

* Scott Douglas Larsen to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Lot 43, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

* Christine Hay McWilliams and John Scott McWilliams to Mutual Credit Union, Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Christy W. Pecanty and Kenneth W. Pecanty to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 18, Silver Creek Estates.

* Karen G. Rowell and Stephen R. Rowell to Mutual Credit Union, Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East and Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*David Watson to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Lot 15, John Barefield Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Charles William Ertle, 48, Mississippi, to Amanda Rose Huskey, 44, Mississippi.

*Seth William Yates, 26, Mississippi, to Jourdaine Teaghen-Kaie Daffron, 25, Mississippi.

*Richard Allen Cole, 58, Mississippi, to Janet Lyn Nail, 57, Mississippi.

*Michael Anthony Kemp, 40, Mississippi, to Cora Vernell Thomas, 57, Mississippi.

* Jeremy Allen Jumal Bailey, 28, Mississippi, to Amanda Dawn McGrew, 43, Mississippi.

* John Thomas Terry, 46, Mississippi, to Kasey Lynn Lee, 40, Louisiana.

* Alvin Paul Rusche, 69, Mississippi, to Lora Gail Meacham, 59. Mississippi.

* Silas Alexander Briggs, 24, Mississippi, to Taylor Rae Newton, 23, Mississippi.