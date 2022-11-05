FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat Published 4:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

I don’t know who to thank.

Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg.

Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.

Don’t get me wrong; I admire and respect all the folks that have spent years dedicated to serving the community. It’s just nice to see their example of entrepreneurship is eeking over to the next generations.

New blood keeps the heart pumping, and right now, downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat.

In addition to the new business, there are those that have also invested time, energy and dollars into downtown living.

I have always considered myself a girl that has to have a yard, but I have to admit when I see these old downtown buildings being transformed into beautiful spaces, along with a lifestyle of convenience, it does give pause when I am outside pulling weeds.

Downtown was a thriving shopping hub when I was a little girl, but I am old enough to remember how it dwindled when malls took over.

Doors closed and the unique was overshadowed by mass production.

Now we have online shopping, which has been a challenge for both small and large businesses. But thankfully, there are still some of us that like to touch and feel our way through a store as well as have human contact with a salesperson.

During my youngest daughter’s first year in interior design school, I found it interesting that she had to create a “boutique” where patrons could have an “experience” once they came in.

It seems now, it’s not just enough to shop.

But thankfully, the young people who are taking hold of the reins in downtown Vicksburg have recognized this concept. Take the interview I did with the newest business set to open on Washington Street — their goal is to not only sell merchandise but also be a place where people can come in and connect.

So, you may not find everything you are looking for in downtown Vicksburg. But I can promise you there are items there you can’t find anywhere else.

If you haven’t been downtown in a while, stop by this coming Thursday when Hit the Bricks will be happening. Businesses along Washington and adjoining streets will open their doors from 5 to 7 p.m.

This is an event where many folks get a jump on Christmas shopping. Others come down because they look forward to seeing friends and listening to the live music that will be playing. I encourage you to come to check it out.

Downtown Vicksburg is thriving. So, thank you again to all who have had a hand in making my town a happening place to be.