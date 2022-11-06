Franklin, Williams power Vicksburg past Pearl Published 3:31 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022

Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team remained unblemished during its busy early-season schedule.

Malik Franklin scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, Davian Williams added 14 points, and Vicksburg beat Pearl 49-44 on Saturday for its second consecutive victory to start the season.

Williams and Franklin hit two 3-pointers apiece to carry the offensive load for the Gators, who have less than 10 players currently available on the roster. A half-dozen more are still playing with Vicksburg’s football team and are not expected back until after Thanksgiving.

Vicksburg will play at Madison Central on Thursday, Nov. 10, in one of nine games scheduled before the end of November. Vicksburg will also host Warren Central on Nov. 12 at noon.