OUTLOOK: Making Day Dreams a reality one look at a time Published 4:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

A women’s boutique will be opening soon on Washington Street, and while there will be a variety of merchandise for sale, Vicksburg native Chelsea Whitfield said Day Dreams Boutique will also offer a welcoming atmosphere to all the ladies who shop there.

“The dream for our store is that everybody that walks through the door will feel accepted and loved and find something that makes them feel beautiful. And, a friendly place where you can connect with others,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield will be managing the boutique, located in the former Chopping Block storefront at 1502 Washington St. This store is the second of two boutiques her mother-in-law, Datha Whitfield, owns. The original Day Dreams Boutique is located in Birmingham, Ala.

“My mother-in-law retired about 10 years ago, and it was always her dream to have a boutique and she knew it has been a dream of mine to have a boutique as well, because I love clothes and I love making other women feel beautiful about themselves,” Chelsea said. “We both have that heart for building confidence in other women.”

To achieve this goal of making all women feel beautiful, she said, Day Dreams Boutique will have something for everybody.

“It’s not going to gear toward one type or size,” she said.

In describing the style of clothing that will be sold at the boutique, Chelsea said most of it will be “dressy-casual to dressy” for ladies in their late 20s and older.

But that’s not saying teenagers won’t like the clothing, she said, explaining that Day Dreams Boutique will sell several different lines of clothing that range in price, but will still be affordable.

“We will also be carrying some plus sizes,” she said.

In addition to clothing, Chelsea said, the boutique will also offer accessories including shoes and jewelry.

Renovations on the facility are still underway, but Chelsea said Day Dreams Boutique is set to open soon.