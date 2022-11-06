VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Cody McElwain shares musical talents through worship Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Cody McElwain, who volunteers as a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity’s flower guild and music ministry. McElwain has lived in Vicksburg since 2010. Currently, he works for Copiah Lincoln Community College as an instructor for the music department and serves as the color guard director for the Blue Wave Show Band. He and his husband, William Furlong, are members of the Church of the Holy Trinity.

How did you start volunteering for the church? How long have you been volunteering at the church?

I began attending Church of the Holy Trinity in 2013. When the music director, Dorthy Brasfield, realized I was a musician, she asked me to play my saxophone and flute in church services and teach private music lessons at the Church of the Holy Trinity Conservatory. A few years later, a family member asked me to join the flower guild.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with the church?

My favorite part of participating in the flower guild is decorating the church for Easter and Christmas. Throughout the year, we have teams who make flower arrangements for services, but at Christmas and Easter, the entire flower guild is at the church. We enjoy lunch and each others’ company while decorating the church.

My favorite part of choir is the Lessons and Carols church service in early December. We sing familiar Christmas carols during the service, and it helps put you in a joyful mood for the Christmas season. Our Lessons and Carols service this year is on Dec. 11 at 10:15 a.m.

As a musician, I appreciate the emphasis our church places on classical music and the fine arts. During the Easter season, we have the Lenton Fine Arts series with special guests each week who are artists or musicians. I always enjoy the talents displayed.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I volunteer with these ministries at Church of the Holy Trinity because I enjoy sharing my talents with others. I always love seeing how church members are blessed through the altar flowers and music ministry. Serving others is the sole purpose of volunteering, and I would recommend people get involved with their community or church. You cannot make a difference or a change if you do not get involved.

What have you learned from volunteering with the church?

I began volunteering with the church because I wanted to help serve others through the church’s different ministries. I learned how fulfilling it can be when you are serving others.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.