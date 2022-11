Cora Bell Shade Published 9:22 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Graveside services for Cora Bell-Shade, 80, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Anguilla. Rev. Eugene Williams will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs.Shade died on November 2, 2022, in South Carolina.