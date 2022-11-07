Election day is Tuesday. Here’s what Warren County voters need to know
Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 7, 2022
Warren County’s voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The contested positions up for election are Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 1; Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 5; and U.S. House of Representatives Second Congressional District Seat.
Uncontested positions up for election are Warren County Court Judge; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-1; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-2 and Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-3.
To view the Sample Ballot for Tuesday’s Election, click here.
Precincts and polling places are:
District 1
- Bovina Precinct, Bovina Baptist Church
- Gibson Precinct, Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church
- Oakland Precinct, Oakland Baptist Church
- Ridgeway Precinct, Ridgeway Baptist Church
District 2
- Auditorium Precinct, Vicksburg City Auditorium
- Eagle Lake Fire Precinct, Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Station
- Elizabeth Circle Precinct, Rolling Acres Community Center
- International Paper Precinct, International Paper Mill
- Triumph Kings Precinct, Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center
- Medgar Foundation Precinct, Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation
- Springhill Precinct, Springhill M.B. Church
District 3
- American Legion Precinct, American Legion Post 3
- Calvary Indiana Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Indiana Avenue
- Plumbers & Pipefitters Precinct, Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall
- Travelers Rest Precinct, Travelers Rest Baptist Church
District 4:
- Elks Lodge Precinct, Elks Lodge No. 95 BPOE
- Goodrum Precinct, Goodrum Baptist Church
- Immanuel Precinct, Immanuel Baptist Church
- Yokena Precinct, Yokena Presbyterian Church
District 5:
- Calvary Old 27 Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Old Highway 27
- Lee Road Fire Precinct — Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2
- Life Precinct — Life Church
- Porters Chapel Precinct — Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church
To view the complete map of Warren County voting precincts and polling places, click here.