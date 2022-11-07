Election day is Tuesday. Here’s what Warren County voters need to know Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Warren County’s voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The contested positions up for election are Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 1; Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 5; and U.S. House of Representatives Second Congressional District Seat.

Uncontested positions up for election are Warren County Court Judge; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-1; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-2 and Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-3.

To view the Sample Ballot for Tuesday’s Election, click here.

Precincts and polling places are: