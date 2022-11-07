Election day is Tuesday. Here’s what Warren County voters need to know

Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren County’s voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The contested positions up for election are Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 1; Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee, District 5; and U.S. House of Representatives Second Congressional District Seat.

Uncontested positions up for election are Warren County Court Judge; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-1; Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-2 and Warren County Chancery Court Judge District 9-3.

To view the Sample Ballot for Tuesday’s Election, click here.

Precincts and polling places are: 

District 1

  • Bovina Precinct, Bovina Baptist Church
  • Gibson Precinct, Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church
  • Oakland Precinct, Oakland Baptist Church
  • Ridgeway Precinct, Ridgeway Baptist Church

District 2

  • Auditorium Precinct, Vicksburg City Auditorium
  • Eagle Lake Fire Precinct, Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Station
  • Elizabeth Circle Precinct, Rolling Acres Community Center
  • International Paper Precinct, International Paper Mill
  • Triumph Kings Precinct, Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center
  • Medgar Foundation Precinct, Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation
  • Springhill Precinct, Springhill M.B. Church

District 3

  • American Legion Precinct, American Legion Post 3
  • Calvary Indiana Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Indiana Avenue
  • Plumbers & Pipefitters Precinct, Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall
  • Travelers Rest Precinct, Travelers Rest Baptist Church

District 4: 

  • Elks Lodge Precinct, Elks Lodge No. 95 BPOE
  • Goodrum Precinct, Goodrum Baptist Church
  • Immanuel Precinct, Immanuel Baptist Church
  • Yokena Precinct, Yokena Presbyterian Church

District 5: 

  • Calvary Old 27 Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Old Highway 27
  • Lee Road Fire Precinct — Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2
  • Life Precinct — Life Church
  • Porters Chapel Precinct — Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church

To view the complete map of Warren County voting precincts and polling places, click here.

