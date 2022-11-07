How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players Published 7:55 am Monday, November 7, 2022

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had 13 total tackles and one sack in the 19th-ranked Green Wave’s 27-13 victory over Tulsa.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught six passes for 83 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown, in a 30-20 victory over Alabama A&M. Rankin also ran the ball one time for 6 yards.

• Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in the win over Alabama A&M.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught two passes for 31 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass, in a 39-33 overtime win vs. Auburn.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had four tackles in a 36-10 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked three field goals of 23, 42 and 26 yards in a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M. Griffin also was 1-for-1 on PAT attempts and had three touchbacks on five kickoffs.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 37-22 win vs. Bethune-Cookman.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the Tigers pile up 303 rushing yards in a 38-16 win over Mississippi College.

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had five total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in a 48-21 win over Point University.

• Georgia State defensive back Jeremiah Johnson (South Delta) had four total tackles and one pass breakup in a 42-14 victory against Southern Miss.

• Bluefield University defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) had four solo tackles in a 50-12 rout of St. Andrews.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles and six pass breakups in the win against St. Andrews. Wolfe also totaled 89 return yards on two kickoffs and one punt.