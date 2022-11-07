James Prescott Flanders Published 9:44 am Monday, November 7, 2022

James Prescott Flanders passed away on October 20, 2022, at his home in Warren County, Mississippi. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Helen Flanders; daughter, Leah Phillips (Duane); son, Carl Flanders; grandsons, Bailey Flanders, Gavin Phillips, Riley Phillips, Taf Flanders and brother, Thomas Flanders (Lois).

Jim was born the son of Dwight and Mildred Flanders on November 12, 1942, at West Point Military Academy. Jim grew up in Champaign, Illinois where he attended high school and the University of Illinois-Champaign. He earned a doctorate degree at Vanderbilt University where he also met his wife of 54 years, Juanita. Later he earned his second doctorate at the University of Miami. He educated students as a professor and helped people as a clinical psychologist for over four decades. He authored the textbook, Practical Psychology.

He was passionate about neighborhoods and growing communities. He held a patent for an alternative neighborhood design. He and Juanita formed neighborhood watch associations in the various places they called home throughout their lives. Membership in the Raymond Book Club was important and Jim leaves his current Club after meeting and discussing books for 20 plus years.

His four grandsons knew him as an amazing storyteller and engaged them for countless hours by sewing tales from his great imagination. His stories were so magnanimous he often shared them in parts. He also loved learning and could converse about almost any topic with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at the Mayo Clinic, Merit Health, and Kindred Home Health/Hospice in his battle against cancer since 2015. He will be remembered for his gentle heart and unfailing kindness to everyone he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2023. Burial will take place in Rockford, Illinois. Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy in French Camp, Mississippi. https://frenchcampblog.wordpress.com/donate/