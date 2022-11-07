MISSISSIPPI TODAY: “Welcome Dick Hall” by Marshall Ramsey

Published 7:18 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

By Marshall Ramsey | Mississippi Today, special to The Vicksburg Post

Former Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner, Vicksburg native Dick Hall, died Nov. 2 at age 84.

Mississippi Today cartoonist Marshall Ramsey illustrated this tribute to Hall, the longest-serving transportation commissioner in state history.

