MISSISSIPPI TODAY: “Welcome Dick Hall” by Marshall Ramsey Published 7:18 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Former Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner, Vicksburg native Dick Hall, died Nov. 2 at age 84.

Mississippi Today cartoonist Marshall Ramsey illustrated this tribute to Hall, the longest-serving transportation commissioner in state history.

Editor’s Note: Mississippi Today will host acclaimed media critic Margaret Sullivan on Nov. 17 at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson. The event is presented in partnership with the American Journalism Project, Mississippi Press Association and Mississippi Humanities Council. To learn more or register for this free event, click here.