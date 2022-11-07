RING A BELL: Take the Red Kettle Challenge with The Salvation Army Published 6:18 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army’s iconic bells ringing in the Christmas season at stores around Vicksburg.

Although most known for the friendly bell ringers and bright red kettles, the Christmas fundraiser is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign that funds its services for the community all year.

This year, The Salvation Army is announcing the #RedKettleChallenge, a virtual fundraising opportunity to raise awareness and funds for The Salvation Army’s programs that serve families in crisis and need throughout the year.

“This year has been difficult for many in our community due to rising food and fuel costs and increasing inflation. You can be part of making a difference in someone’s life by ensuring The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” said Major Janna Torgerson of The Salvation Army.

The #RedKettleChallenge provides an online opportunity to participate in giving alongside the traditional Red Kettles.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles stationed at area storefronts and retailers,” Torgerson said. “However, the #RedKettleChallengemakes it easier for the community to be a part of giving back this holiday season and changing lives. Simply sign up and share the link with friends, family and work colleagues, inviting them to donate or start their fundraiser.”

To take the #RedKettleChallenge, visit www.Vicksburgkettle.org. Select “Become a Fundraiser,” register as an individual or team, set a goal and share your kettle link on your social platforms.

“Fewer people are carrying cash and shopping in person these days. A virtual kettle provides a great way for you, in the comfort of your home, to help our neighbors in need stay in theirs,” Torgerson said. “Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide food, shelter and financial assistance this holiday season and throughout the year. I encourage you to challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and provide help and hope in Vicksburg.”

Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

“With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, we need the support of our community to serve those in their time of greatest need,” she said.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. Those interested can select the location, day, and time they want to ring by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com.

For more information about The Salvation Army, call 601-456-4444 or visit 530 Mission 66, Vicksburg, MS 39183. Secure donations can be made online at VicksburgKettle.org or by calling (601) 456-4444.