ELECTION UPDATE: Pratt, Smith hold lead in VWSD School Board Trustee races
Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and unofficial results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board Trustee races are in.
Below are the results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts in both Districts 1 and 5 reporting.
District 1 School Board Trustee:
Bryan Pratt: 1,293 votes | 50.37%
Kevin “Shane” Quimby: 856 votes | 33.3%
Bill Jeffers: 418 votes | 16.3%
District 5 School Board Trustee:
Orlon Derrick Smith: 1,523 votes | 50.9%
Joseph Loviza: 1,469 votes | 49.1%
These unofficial results do not include affidavit ballots or the 900 absentee ballots cast in this election. The Post will provide an update when the remaining ballots are counted.