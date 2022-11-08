ELECTION UPDATE: Pratt, Smith hold lead in VWSD School Board Trustee races Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and unofficial results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board Trustee races are in.

Below are the results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts in both Districts 1 and 5 reporting.

District 1 School Board Trustee:

Bryan Pratt: 1,293 votes | 50.37%

Kevin “Shane” Quimby: 856 votes | 33.3%

Bill Jeffers: 418 votes | 16.3%

District 5 School Board Trustee:

Orlon Derrick Smith: 1,523 votes | 50.9%

Joseph Loviza: 1,469 votes | 49.1%

These unofficial results do not include affidavit ballots or the 900 absentee ballots cast in this election. The Post will provide an update when the remaining ballots are counted.