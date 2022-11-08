FUN FOR ALL: Hit the Bricks, Friends of the Frontage Road events happening Thursday

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Flower Center Nursery is in the Christmas spirit as owner Libby Beard and the Friends of the Frontage Road prepare for Thursday’s Christmas open house. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)

Thursday is set to be an event-filled evening in the River City.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program will sponsor Hit the Bricks, an event that will include shopping, dining and live music along Washington and adjoining streets. A Christmas open house will also be held by Friends of the Frontage Road — Zsa Zsa’s, the Flower Center Nursery and The Ivy Place.

Hit the Bricks will run from 5 until 7 p.m., and during the extended hours, patrons can expect to find businesses offering shopping specials as well as live music presented by Thomas Murray, Blues duo Mark Doyle and Mr. Bud and Eddy Cresap, The Hatchie River Bottom Slough Boy, executive director of Vicksburg Main Street Kim Hopkins said.

The performers will be spread out all along Washington Street, Hopkins said.

A Spin to Win event will also be sponsored by Main Street.

“We will have a spinning table set up and if you bring a receipt showing you spent at least $25, you can come and spin and we (Main Street) will be giving away prizes,” Hopkins said.

In addition to the Washington Street businesses, Hopkins said, John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits, located on Clay Street will be open. Levee Street Market Place on Levee Street and Walnut Hills on Adams Street will also be participating.

Hopkins said there will also be live music at Key City Brewery & Eatery on Washington Street.

Hit the Bricks, Hopkins said, has been held for several years, most often in October. But this year, due to some of the high school’s homecoming parades, the November date worked best, she said.

The Ivy Place, 2451 N. Frontage Road, and the Flower Center, 3150 S. Frontage Road, will kick off the Friends of the Frontage Road Open House with events beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

At The Ivy Place, patrons will have the opportunity to taste test goodies sold in the store as well as stock up on gifts and decor — all at 10 percent off. The fun will continue until 6 p.m.

During the day at the Flower Center, patrons can enjoy snacks and mimosas while shopping, and from 4 to 8 p.m. a chili bar will be set up along with beer and wine, Flower Center owner Libby Beard said.

“We did this last year, and it was such a hit,” Beard said.

Zsa Zsa’s, located at 2222 S. Frontage Road, will hold its Christmas open house from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will include entertainment, refreshments and shopping specials. For those wanting to get a jump start on the Christmas Open House event, shopping will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. for all who bring in a toy donation for Toys for Tots.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

