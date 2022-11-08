FUN FOR ALL: Hit the Bricks, Friends of the Frontage Road events happening Thursday Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Thursday is set to be an event-filled evening in the River City.

The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program will sponsor Hit the Bricks, an event that will include shopping, dining and live music along Washington and adjoining streets. A Christmas open house will also be held by Friends of the Frontage Road — Zsa Zsa’s, the Flower Center Nursery and The Ivy Place.

Hit the Bricks will run from 5 until 7 p.m., and during the extended hours, patrons can expect to find businesses offering shopping specials as well as live music presented by Thomas Murray, Blues duo Mark Doyle and Mr. Bud and Eddy Cresap, The Hatchie River Bottom Slough Boy, executive director of Vicksburg Main Street Kim Hopkins said.

The performers will be spread out all along Washington Street, Hopkins said.

A Spin to Win event will also be sponsored by Main Street.

“We will have a spinning table set up and if you bring a receipt showing you spent at least $25, you can come and spin and we (Main Street) will be giving away prizes,” Hopkins said.

In addition to the Washington Street businesses, Hopkins said, John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits, located on Clay Street will be open. Levee Street Market Place on Levee Street and Walnut Hills on Adams Street will also be participating.

Hopkins said there will also be live music at Key City Brewery & Eatery on Washington Street.

Hit the Bricks, Hopkins said, has been held for several years, most often in October. But this year, due to some of the high school’s homecoming parades, the November date worked best, she said.

The Ivy Place, 2451 N. Frontage Road, and the Flower Center, 3150 S. Frontage Road, will kick off the Friends of the Frontage Road Open House with events beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

At The Ivy Place, patrons will have the opportunity to taste test goodies sold in the store as well as stock up on gifts and decor — all at 10 percent off. The fun will continue until 6 p.m.

During the day at the Flower Center, patrons can enjoy snacks and mimosas while shopping, and from 4 to 8 p.m. a chili bar will be set up along with beer and wine, Flower Center owner Libby Beard said.

“We did this last year, and it was such a hit,” Beard said.

Zsa Zsa’s, located at 2222 S. Frontage Road, will hold its Christmas open house from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will include entertainment, refreshments and shopping specials. For those wanting to get a jump start on the Christmas Open House event, shopping will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. for all who bring in a toy donation for Toys for Tots.