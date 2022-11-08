Game Plan Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

VHS Ugly Sweater softball

Vicksburg High School’s softball team has rescheduled its 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater game to Monday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. at its Softball Swamp field. The event will feature the current VHS softball team and alumni players in a slow-pitch game.

Admission is one new toy or a monetary donation of any amount, which will be given to the Warren County Sheriff Department’s annual toy drive.

For more information, email Vicksburg High softball coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org.

Reindeer Run 5K

Registration is open for the Reindeer Run 5K run and race walk on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Catfish Row Art Park.

All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue, and participants are encouraged to run and walk with their pets. Post-race events include food, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2022/64062/reindeer-run-5k.