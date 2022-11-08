Game Plan

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central baseball player Kylan Landers signed with Hinds Community College on Monday. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

VHS Ugly Sweater softball
Vicksburg High School’s softball team has rescheduled its 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater game to Monday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. at its Softball Swamp field. The event will feature the current VHS softball team and alumni players in a slow-pitch game.

Admission is one new toy or a monetary donation of any amount, which will be given to the Warren County Sheriff Department’s annual toy drive.

For more information, email Vicksburg High softball coach Brian Ellis at bellis@vwsd.org.

Reindeer Run 5K
Registration is open for the Reindeer Run 5K run and race walk on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Catfish Row Art Park.
All proceeds benefit PAWS Rescue, and participants are encouraged to run and walk with their pets. Post-race events include food, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for kids.

The registration fee is $30 and is available online at raceroster.com/events/2022/64062/reindeer-run-5k.

