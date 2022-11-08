Hood to represent Vicksburg Catholic School in Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Disney World Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Vicksburg Catholic School student Kate Simrall Hood has been chosen to represent Varsity Spirit, a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 17-21.

Hood, who is a cheerleader at St. Aloysius High School, was invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular as part of a select group of high school varsity captains, co-captains and officers identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Vicksburg Catholic School attended UCA Camp at Mississippi State University from July 6-9, where Hood was selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our special events in Orlando, Fla.,” said President of Varsity Spirit Bill Seely. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.”

Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity to represent Vicksburg Catholic School and my amazing team in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular,” Hood said. “Cheerleading has been my sport since I was 3 years old. I have learned so much over the last two years serving as captain of my team. I am so excited to perform at the most magical place on Earth.”