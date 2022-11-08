Hood to represent Vicksburg Catholic School in Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Disney World

Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Vicksburg Catholic School student Kate Simrall Hood has been chosen to represent Varsity Spirit in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 17-21. (Photo Submitted)

Vicksburg Catholic School student Kate Simrall Hood has been chosen to represent Varsity Spirit, a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 17-21.

Hood, who is a cheerleader at St. Aloysius High School, was invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular as part of a select group of high school varsity captains, co-captains and officers identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Vicksburg Catholic School attended UCA Camp at Mississippi State University from July 6-9, where Hood was selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our special events in Orlando, Fla.,” said President of Varsity Spirit Bill Seely. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity to represent Vicksburg Catholic School and my amazing team in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular,” Hood said. “Cheerleading has been my sport since I was 3 years old. I have learned so much over the last two years serving as captain of my team. I am so excited to perform at the most magical place on Earth.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Two arrests made in shooting death-car crash case in Warren County

Vicksburg’s WaterView Casino & Hotel joining Trademark Collection by Wyndham

GIVING BACK: Bowmar Bears bowl over Socktober

FUN FOR ALL: Hit the Bricks, Friends of the Frontage Road events happening Thursday

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the city of Vicksburg's resolution to support a football stadium at Jackson State University?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...