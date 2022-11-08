JoAnn Sullivan Published 9:38 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

JoAnn Sullivan passed away November 7, 2022, at her home. She was 63.

JoAnn was born on August 19, 1959, the daughter of A. C. Anglin and Nellie Boyd Anglin. She was employed by Canfor Lumber Company for 30 years. She was a hard-working woman of great integrity. She loved to read and spend as much time as she could with her grandchild Kyle. She was very loving and caring to all her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David Anglin.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jimmy Sullivan, daughter Andi Flanagan (fiance Mott Headley, III), sister Diane Anglin, brothers Ricky Anglin (Marion), Darrell Anglin (Mildred) Robert Anglin (Ruby), grandchildren Kyle Burris, Aiden Flanagan, Victoria Magee and Isabella Magee and step-daughter Kissi Allen.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Port Gibson, MS, officiated by Robert Warren. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.