Johnnie E. Stanfield Jr. Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Mr. Johnnie E. Stanfield Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Promise Hospital at the age of 71.

A Memorial Service celebrating Mr. Stanfield’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center with Pastor Reginald Walker officiating.