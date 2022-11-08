Vicksburg Convention Center promotes Rather to events manager

Published 8:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mary Rather

The Vicksburg Convention Center recently announced the promotion of Mary Rather from event coordinator to events manager effective Nov. 4.

“Mary has been an integral part of the VCC and the time just seemed right to elevate her to the next level,” said VCC Executive Director Erin Southard.

Rather has been with VenuWorks since July 2021.

“We look forward to seeing Mary’s continued growth in events management,” Southard said.

