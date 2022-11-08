Vicksburg Police Department responds to shooting at Red Roof Inn

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

A shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Boulevard reportedly took place early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Mike Bryant of the Vicksburg Police Department confirmed that one person was injured. Bryant said that the department could not yet release more details on the incident and that the case is in the early stages of investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will release more information as it becomes available.

