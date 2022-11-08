Vicksburg’s WaterView Casino & Hotel joining Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

(Photo by WaterView Casino & Hotel)

WaterView Casino & Hotel, located along the Mississippi River in Vicksburg, announced on Nov. 1 that the hotel at 3990 Washington St. has undergone a complete renovation to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel chain.

The property includes a full-service casino with hundreds of slots and table games, as well as a full sportsbook.

Scheduled to transition later in November, the six-story, 122-room hotel features a number of notable upgrades including all-new furniture, televisions, refrigerators and a renovated pool/spa area. Additional highlights include an updated restaurant. Some of the rooms feature jetted tubs and balconies with views of the Mississippi River.

“We’re excited to have our hotel join the Trademark Collection by Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the brand is known for, and welcoming members of the Wyndham Rewards Club to the WaterView family,” said Penny Bankston, the property’s general manager.

Designed for travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations, each hotel within the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand maintains its own unique attributes. The Vicksburg property is the latest in the brand’s global growth trajectory over the past five years. The Trademark Collection includes approximately 125 hotels in the United States, Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

