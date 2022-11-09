Annie Louise Reed Published 10:40 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Annie Louise Reed, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, November 5 in her home following a brief illness. She was 94. She was a homemaker and member of Mt. Carmel M. B. Church where she also served as an usher. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter L. Reed Sr.; her son, Walter Reed Jr. and Larry Donnell Reed; and her brother, Roy Jennings and a great-grandchild. She is survived by her son, Paul R. (Ruby) Reed of Vicksburg; her daughters, Elizabeth Holmes of Saginaw, MI, Barbara Nailor and Debra Rosser of Vicksburg and Cathy (Maurice) Williams of Wiley, TX; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, November 12 in the St. Mary’s Center (Baltes Gym) at 1 p.m. with Reverend Tim Edwards officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.