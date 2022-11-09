Betty Marie King Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mrs. Betty Marie King passed away on November 8, 2022 at Merit Health River Region the age of 69.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Lee King, Sr.; mother, Sylvia Wilson Robertson; father, Reverend George Marshall and sister, Essie Mae Newsome.

She is survived by her children, Shelisha (Freddie) King-Harris, Johnnie Lee (Shirletha) King, Jr., Angela (Patrick) King-Jones, Delvin (Stephanie) King, Jr., Samantha King and Mary King; 18 grandchildren; one great-grand child; one sister, Dorothy Stampley; two brothers, Sam Wilson and Fadell Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Kemp Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3pm until 5pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.