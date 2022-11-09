Betty Marie King

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Betty Marie King passed away on November 8, 2022 at Merit Health River Region the age of 69.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Lee King, Sr.; mother, Sylvia Wilson Robertson; father, Reverend George Marshall and sister, Essie Mae Newsome.

She is survived by her children, Shelisha (Freddie) King-Harris, Johnnie Lee (Shirletha) King, Jr., Angela (Patrick) King-Jones, Delvin (Stephanie) King, Jr., Samantha King and Mary King; 18 grandchildren; one great-grand child; one sister, Dorothy Stampley; two brothers, Sam Wilson and Fadell Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

A private funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Kemp Burley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3pm until 5pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

More Obits

Mrs. Carolyn E. Harris  

Derrolle Jerome Barnes

Annie Louise Reed

Johnnie E. Stanfield Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the city of Vicksburg's resolution to support a football stadium at Jackson State University?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...