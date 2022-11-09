Old Post Files Nov. 9, 1922-2022 Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Wilton Lackaye is in the cast of “What’s Wrong With the Women” seen at the Alamo Theatre. • Rabbi Sol Kory goes to New Orleans to deliver an address at the 50th anniversary exercise of Temple Sinai. • J.E. Dilworth is here from Memphis. • Mrs. Lydia G. Alverson contributes a poem to the Vicksburg Evening Post, “I Love You Mississippi.”

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. J.W. Man of Oklahoma arrives to visit relatives here. • Mr. and Mrs. Nell Brien and children of Flora are here visiting friends. • Maj. Allan McClure of Jackson is a visitor to the city. • Rose Lucille Laudenheimer is at home for the weekend.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hayman leave for a visit in McComb. • Mrs. Foster Cotton, who has been a patient at the Sanitarium, is removed to her home.

70 years ago: 1952

George Ellis and Dean Millett are awarded Eagle badges by Boy Scout executive Joe Henry. • The First Baptist Church Men’s Club holds its annual father and son banquet. • M.D. Ruffin is named chairman of the Warren County chapter, American Red Cross.

60 years ago: 1962

Services are held for Dave West. • Dr. Robert Shell is guest speaker for the Vicksburg Rotary Club. • Mr. and Mrs. Randall Baker announce the birth of a daughter, Karen, on Nov. 15. • Dr. George Martin presents a paper at the meeting of the Mississippi Chapter, American College of Surgeons, in Jackson.

50 years ago: 1972

John Ellis Price, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, is selected for Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. • Mr. and Mrs. Niven Morgan and children make their home in Vicksburg. • “Boxcar Bertha,” starring Shelly Winters, is showing at the Joy Theatre. • The local high school football season ends with South Vicksburg hosting Callaway and North Vicksburg visiting Lanier.

40 years ago: 1982

Fire destroys a city landmark, built in 1852, when the Monteith House on Main Street is gutted. • Firemen Richard McMullen and Morgan Duke are injured fighting the fire. • Brandi Lynn Corbin is one. • Sen. Ellis Bodron and First Lady Elise Winter teach at Bowmar Avenue Elementary during Guest Faculty Day, part of American Education Week.

30 years ago: 1992

Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary members give eye tests to kindergarten students at Grove Street Elementary School. • Anne Cooper and Ruby Triplett are named co-winners of the Retired Teacher of the Year contest. • Frank and Angie DeRossette of Vicksburg announce the birth of a daughter, Aubreé Anne, on Nov. 7.

20 years ago: 2002

Dewell Crawford is elected president of the River Region Medical Center Auxiliary. • Kris Havard, Ashley Chaney, Telia Brewer and William Nettle, members of Warren Central’s “Total Sound,” attend Showchoir Spectacular at Mississippi Delta Community College. • Joe Lee signs copies of his first book, “On the Record,” at Bookland in Pemberton Square mall.

10 years ago: 2012

This year’s Salvation Army Angel Tree drive will include more than 750 needy children from 338 families and 130 seniors who otherwise might receive no gifts during the holiday season. • A Vicksburg man scheduled to stand trial for murder next year walked free Thursday after a judge ruled there was no probable cause to hold him without bail on two separate felony charges. • Vicksburg High basketball coach, Dellie C. Robinson, earned his 600th career victory when his Gators beat Brookhaven 63-48.