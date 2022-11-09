Prep basketball roundup: PCA, St. Al, Warren Central girls pick up early-season wins Published 9:42 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s girls basketball team started its season with a blowout.

Tiara Sims racked up 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting, and the Lady Eagles cruised past Sharkey-Issaquena Academy 58-34 in their season opener Tuesday.

Sophie Masterson just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, for PCA. Anjel Walton also scored nine points and had four steals, and Hannah Henderson grabbed seven rebounds.

PCA finished with nine blocked shots and eight steals as a team.

PCA will return to action Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., at Discovery Christian in Florence.

Warren Central 46, Ridgeland 43, OT

Ta’Mya Sims scored 16 points and Bre McDowell added eight as Warren Central knocked off Ridgeland in overtime on Tuesday.

Kayleigh Karel and Jae’la Smith finished with seven points apiece for the Lady Vikes (3-0), who remained undefeated going into their matchup with crosstown rival Vicksburg.

Warren Central and Vicksburg will play Saturday at noon, at Vicksburg High.

St. Aloysius 56, Greenville Christian 43

Falyn Lusby scored 16 points, and Madi Matthews got 10 of her 15 points in the second half to lead St. Aloysius past Greenville Christian for its first win of the season.

Maddy McSherry also scored 12 points for the Lady Flashes, who outscored Greenville Christian 33-14 in the second half.

Brittany Stallion led Greenville Christian with 15 points, all scored in the first half.

St. Al will travel to Greenwood on Thursday to play Delta Streets at 6 p.m.

In Tuesday’s junior varsity game, St. Al’s Taryn Lusby scored nine points but the Lady Flashes lost to Greenville Christian 37-23.

Boys

Porter’s Chapel 71, Sharkey-Issaquena 47

Noah Porter led four players in double figures with 15 points as Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team routed Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in its season opener.

Lawson Selby added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for PCA. Chase Hearn scored 11 points, Ty Mack had 10. Jase Jung nine and Taylor LaBarre seven to key a balanced scoring effort.

The Eagles shot 60.5 percent (23-for-38) from the field, and 13-for-15 from the free throw line.