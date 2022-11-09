Warren Central soccer swept by Richland Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Warren Central’s soccer teams hit an early-season speed bump Tuesday, with both the girls’ and boys’ teams taking losses to Richland.

In the girls’ game, Brenna Sanford had two goals and one assist to lead Richland past the Lady Vikes 3-1. Skylar Reel also had a goal and an assist for Richland.

Warren Central (2-1) got its goal from Gloria Hall.

“We played pretty decently and had a fair amount more possession. We just had three critical defensive errors that they capitalized on,” Warren Central coach Jeremy Lawrence said.

In the boys’ game, Richland scored twice in each half and pulled away in the second to beat Warren Central 4-1.

Laney Lewis had Warren Central’s only goal. The Vikings were missing several starters who were out with the flu.

Both Warren Central teams will play at the Laurel Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Vikes play Northeast Jones at 11:30 a.m. and Newton County at 2:15 p.m. The boys’ team faces Northeast Jones at 12:45 p.m. and Enterprise-Lincoln at 3:30.