Warren Central’s Hall takes Athlete of the Week award Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Trey Hall landed in Warren Central’s record book, and in the book of winners of The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Hall, a senior running back for Warren Central’s football team, received 186 of 461 votes in an online poll by The Post’s readers for the weekly award.

Vicksburg High soccer player Amari Johnson was second, with 123 votes. St. Aloysius soccer player John Ellis Montgomery was third with 79 votes, and Vicksburg High football player Caleb Bryant fourth with 73.

Hall carried the ball 11 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-12 win over Meridian on Nov. 3.

Hall also caught five passes for 14 yards to set the Warren Central school record for career receptions. He has 86 in three seasons, and passed the mark of 82 set by Demond Patton from 2017-19.

Warren Central will travel to Gulfport for a first-round game in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Trey and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.