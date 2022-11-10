Iuliu “Julius” Herscovici Published 10:28 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Julius, a beloved, caring friend of many, passed away. He is survived by Nicole Grossu, the love of his life and constant companion for the past twenty-two years, and his daughters Karin and Donna Grossu.

Born in 1930 to Smil Herscovici and Pesea Cuciuc in a small town in Romania, Julius spent his youth under Fascist and Communist Regimes. The Communist Regime did not permit Julius to study medicine and realize his dream of becoming a doctor like his mother. He was a chemical engineer who through private studies became a specialist in concrete. Julius came to Vicksburg with Bechtel Construction Co. to help build the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station near Port Gibson. From the very beginning, Julius fell in love with Vicksburg where he made his home and never left. Always loved by everybody who met him, smart, well read, very knowledgeable, caring and doing only good, Julius was a great human being.

Julius was President of Anshe Chesed Congregation for many years, fought for the survival of the Congregation and considered this to be the biggest achievement of his life. He wanted the Jewish Community of Vicksburg and Mississippi to be remembered and he wrote books about them. He participated in Interfaith Services and meetings and helped people from all walks of life.

Julius will be greatly missed by all his family who loved him dearly, his friends who cherished him and everyone who knew him.

Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Anshe Chesed Temple followed by burial in the Temple Cemetery. Officiating will be Julius’s stepson, Rabbi Joe Hample, of the Tree of Life Congregation in Morgantown, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Old Court House Museum, 1008 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183, or the Anshe Chesed Maintenance Trust, P. O. Box 821286, Vicksburg, MS 39182, or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.