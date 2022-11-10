Kathryn Gaines

Published 12:17 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Kathryn Gaines died Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was 57. Born in Huntsville, Ala, Ms. Gaines grew up in Bovina. As a child, she attended Bovina United Methodist Church and was more recently a member of the Edwards Methodist Church. She lived in Chicago for seven years before moving back home. Ms. Gaines worked in the gaming and personal care industries. She was a proud mom of her four fur babies and loved to bake.

She is survived by her two brothers, Robert M. Gaines (Stacey) of Madison; and William Jeffery Gaines of Biloxi; two nieces, Addison Gaines, and Aubree Gaines; and one nephew, Bennett Gaines. She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Gaines, and Faye M. Gaines. Visitation will be held Monday, November 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue with Rev. John Evans officiating. A small graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Rosehill Cemetery in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Rescue in Vicksburg or your local animal rescue group.

