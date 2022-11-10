School Board trustee election results update Published 4:09 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Warren County Election Commission has provided an update on the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races for Districts 1 and 5. These results include the in-person voting results plus all affidavit ballots. They do not yet include late absentee ballot votes.

Current total votes counted for District 1 School Board Trustee candidates:

Bill Jeffers – 477

Bryan Pratt – 1411

Kevin “Shane” Quimby – 933

Current total votes counted for District 5 School Board Trustee candidates:

Joe Loviza – 1637

Orlon Derrick Smith – 1333

Late absentee ballots are planned to be processed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Sara Carlson Dionne, Chairman and District 4 Commissioner of the Warren County Election Commission.

In order for a candidate to win, they must receive 50% plus one of the votes cast in their race. If no candidate in that race meets that criteria, a runoff will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more results when they become available.