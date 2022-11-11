Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022 Published 10:12 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Rigby Perry is a dengue fever sufferer. • Toyland at the Valley Dry Goods Company opens. • The L.L. Herman Show Company has its 7th anniversary.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Joe Lavecchia and Mrs. Fred Lavecchia return from a trip to Natchez. • Walter Griffith of Oklahoma City is here en route to Jackson. • Mr. and Mrs. Evans Gore, newlyweds, arrive here to visit relatives.

80 years ago: 1942

Sheriff J.M. Buchanan leaves on a business trip to Memphis. • Bishop J. Lloyd DeCell of Birmingham arrives for preliminary meeting prior to the convening of the 130th session of the Mississippi Methodist Conference here. • Federal court convenes here with Judge Sidney C. Mize presiding. • George Johnson Jr. is promoted to the rank of captain.

70 years ago: 1952

Julius Piazza dies. • Gary Cooper stars in “Springfield Rifle” at the Joy Theater. • Services are held here for H.T. Flanagan.

60 years ago: 1962

Beta Sigma Phi sorority initiates seven new members. • Plans are announced for the annual country market.

50 years ago: 1972

F.L. Cappaert, Vicksburg industrialist, confirms reports that he has resumed negotiations in an attempt to buy the majority interest in the New Orleans Saints. • Mrs. Ernest S. Jackson, 85, dies at her home after a short illness. • It is reported that a Chevrolet van parked on Ryan street was ransacked and a youth was seen running from the vicinity.

40 years ago: 1982

Gene Ford of Rolling Fork gets a trophy buck opening weekend in Sharkey County. The deer sported a 9-point rack with a 22-inch spread. • Mr. and Mrs. Claude Crowe announce the birth of a son, Claude Murray III, on Nov. 10. • Sarah Tuttle displays a 7-pound bass caught on a cane pole.

30 years ago: 1992

A disabled man was found trapped in his car 23 hours after his first pleas for help. • William A. “Bill” Cheney dies. • State Rep. George Flaggs Jr. offers to end opposition to voter re-registration. • The Vikings head to Clarksdale for the second round of playoffs.

20 years ago: 2002

Carla Hearn and Sherry Antoine open Spic-n-Span cleaning service. • An exhibit of photographs taken by the late Charles J. Faulk are on display at Peterson’s Art and Antiques. • Marilyn Nichols Omobude, Vicksburg native, dies in Jakckson.

10 years ago: 2012

Randy Sherard has championed public libraries for more than 25 years. • The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. ladies gather for their annual meeting at the Vicksburg Convention Center. The Southeastern Region Cluster of the sorority’s conference focused on the state of the Southeastern region, various programs, and their service project, which will benefit the Vicksburg-Warren County Women’s Shelter.