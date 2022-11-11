St. Al soccer KOs East Rankin Academy

Published 9:50 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Corbin Burroughs scored two goals, including one of St. Al’s two in the second half, and St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team beat East Rankin Academy 3-1 on Thursday.

Burroughs scored his first goal in the first half, and his second midway through the second half added some insurance for the Flashes (2-1, 1-0 MAIS Division II West).

Sam Hall scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Thursday’s match was the second of four in a row on the road for St. Al. It will play Monday at Delta Streets in Greenwood, and won’t be back at home until Nov. 30 vs. Park Place.

