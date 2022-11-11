St. Al soccer KOs East Rankin Academy Published 9:50 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Corbin Burroughs scored two goals, including one of St. Al’s two in the second half, and St. Aloysius’ boys’ soccer team beat East Rankin Academy 3-1 on Thursday.

Burroughs scored his first goal in the first half, and his second midway through the second half added some insurance for the Flashes (2-1, 1-0 MAIS Division II West).

Sam Hall scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Thursday’s match was the second of four in a row on the road for St. Al. It will play Monday at Delta Streets in Greenwood, and won’t be back at home until Nov. 30 vs. Park Place.