OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season Published 9:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg.

Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings, check out the community calendar by visiting vicksburgpost.com/calendar.

EVENTS

Nov. 19

Bella La Vita Photography is holding a Toys for Tots toy drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1514 Cherry St. Ste. A. Toys can be dropped off at the studio until the day of the event. Also, for those who bring in their child/children with a new unwrapped toy valued at $25 on the day of the event, they are eligible to receive a 5×7 keepsake photo of their child with Santa.

Nov. 21

The Southern Heritage Air Foundation, 175 VRT Airport Road, Tallulah, La., will host a “Thanks”giving Veterans Lunch. Doors open at 10 a.m. for self-guided museum tours, coffee and snacks. A Thanksgiving meal, courtesy of The Gumbo Pot, will be served at noon. The cost is $15, but complimentary for Veterans and those currently serving. Reservations are required by all and can be made by visiting checkout.square.site/buy/TGZCZFJ4DPWJ2VJV64B3YKB5.

Nov. 25

The Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the Washington Street Park, located at the corner of Jackson and Washington streets.

Nov. 26

The Kansas City Southern U.S. Holiday Express Train will stop at the Levee Street Station, 1000 Levee St. at the foot of Grove Street at 4 p.m. The six-car train will bring Santa Claus for a visit with kids and offer visual displays inside and out for young and old alike. This event is free and open to the public.

Small Business Saturday – Come out and support Vicksburg’s small businesses, shops and restaurants.

Nov. 27

The Downtown Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street, will run from 1:30 -5 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The event will include live entertainment from 1 to 5: p.m. Poinsettias will be given to customers spending $25 or more. For more information call 601-634-4527 or visit downtownvicksburg.org.

Dec. 2

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg will host a Santa Claus photo session from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. at Duff Green Mansion, 1114 First East St. Sessions are $50. For more information visit Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg on Facebook.

Dec. 3

The annual “Holly Day” Arts & Craft Show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, 1302 Adams St. Admission is $2. The event will feature an assortment of vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, plus local talent will entertain the attendees. Goldie’s Express will be on site to sell barbeque lunches. For more information call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

The Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will roll along Washington Street and between Belmont and Jackson streets beginning at 5 p.m. The parade is sponsored by Vicksburg Main Street and the theme for this year’s event is “Heroes Among Us.” All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals, and businesses are invited to participate in this community event. The deadline to apply is Nov. 21. For more information or parade application packets visit downtownvicksburg.org, email kimh@vicksburg.org, stop by the Main Street office, 912 Cherry St., or call 601-634-4527.

The annual Vicksburg Art Association Christmas Party & Auction fundraiser will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. For more information, call 601-415-0934.

The 4th annual Reindeer Run 5K Run and Walk, which benefits Paws Rescue will kick off at 8 a.m. at Catfish Row Art Park, 1119 Levee St. and take participants through historic downtown Vicksburg. Post-race events will include food provided by LD’s Kitchen, Restaurant and Catering, adult beverages, a pet parade and reindeer games for kids. The registration fee is $35. For those who register after midnight, Dec. 1, race packets can be picked up the morning before the race. To register go to: www.raceroster.com. For more information email cmfreeny@gmail.com or visit Facebook @ReindeerRun5KVicksburg.

Dec. 3 and 4

The Debra Franco Preparatory School of Dance will present the “Nutcracker” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or by calling 601-638-7282.

Dec. 4

Winter Market: Under The Mistletoe at Mulberry will begin at noon at the Mulberry Vicksburg, 1310 Mulberry St. The event will include a brunch, shopping from local vendors, live music, and mimosas. For vendor applications, email vantashi@mulberryvicksburg.com. For more information, call 601-301-2500.

Dec. 6

The Vicksburg Chamber Choir will present “When Stars Shone Down” beginning at 7 p.m. at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 900 South St. The event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 8

The 25th annual Jammin’ For The Kids, a music event and toy drive for local children in need, will kick off at 6 p.m. at The Watermark, 1415 Washington St. The event is sponsored by local musicians and The Watermark. Toys and proceeds are distributed by Beyond Wall Ministries and the Warren County Chaplin’s Office. All proceeds go to children of Vicksburg and Warren County. For more information call (601) 317-0243.

Dec. 8, 9 and 10

“The Greatest Gift,” a Christmas musical production, will be presented beginning at 7 p.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave. The musical, written, produced and directed by Charlie Tubbs III, is an urban contemporary adaptation of the nativity story. The production infuses different genres of musical styles from pop to hip-hop to opera and is comprised of original music, contemporary dance, and spoken word. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and free for ages younger than 10. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dec. 10

The 21st annual Breakfast with Santa will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door and are available at the VCC. For more information, call 601-630-2929 or email sueb@vicksburg.org.

The Warren County – Vicksburg Public Library, 700 Veto St. will host their 4th Annual Cookie Contest & Swap from 2 to 4 p.m. This year’s Swap will feature new categories including chocolate chip cookies, decorated cookies, miscellaneous desserts and semi-homemade. Contestants may enter individually or as a family/group. For more information, call 601) 636-6411 or visit warren.lib.ms.us

Dec. 11

The 46th Annual Santa’s Visit to Openwood Plantation will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Santa will make stops to visit children at the corner of Newitt Vick and Jil Marie Circle, Newitt Vick and Fairways Drive, Newitt Vick and Club House Circle, and Fairways Drive and Pebble Beach. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture some special moments.