Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children

Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham.

“The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear, carried the fire hose, viewed fire trucks of both agencies and toured the historical Central Fire Station,” Cunningham said.

Jeff Riggs of the Warren County Fire Service highlighted the cooperation between the two departments.

“All of this was made possible by the excellent working relationship of the leadership of both departments,” he said. “These agencies support each other in their personnel by cross working and volunteering in each department for the overall safety of the city of Vicksburg and Warren County.”