Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children

Published 2:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham.

“The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear, carried the fire hose, viewed fire trucks of both agencies and toured the historical Central Fire Station,” Cunningham said.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Jeff Riggs of the Warren County Fire Service highlighted the cooperation between the two departments.

“All of this was made possible by the excellent working relationship of the leadership of both departments,” he said. “These agencies support each other in their personnel by cross working and volunteering in each department for the overall safety of the city of Vicksburg and Warren County.”

More News

FACES OF THE FLOODS: Ann Dahl devotes retirement to research on Yazoo Backwater issues

Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets

USACE Vicksburg District announces Project Partnership Agreement with city of Morton

HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Warren Central High School students thank Ergon for support

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the city of Vicksburg's resolution to support a football stadium at Jackson State University?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...