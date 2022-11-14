Attic Gallery and Pearl River Glass ‘Give Thanks for Art’ this week in Jackson Published 12:19 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Pearl River Glass Studio in Jackson and the Attic Gallery in Vicksburg will host an annual open house, “Giving Thanks for the Arts,” on Thursday evening at the Pearl River studio.

The show will include work by many well-known regional artists, including Vicksburg’s own Lesley Silver and H.C. Porter.

This three-day event is a chance for the community to view a wide selection of artists’ work and tour the state-of-the-art stained-glass studio.

Silver is the owner of the Attic Gallery. She said that this is the third time the Attic Gallery has been invited to participate in the event by Andrew Young, founder of Pearl River Glass Studio.

“I have featured Andy’s glass in the Attic for over 40 years, and he has been generous enough to share his space with us again,” Silver said. “It’s a great opportunity to see some of our friends in the Jackson area, and hopefully some Vicksburg folks will come over to see Pearl River Glass and all Andy has going on there. He and his studio are major components of the Jackson art scene.”

Other artists to be featured in the event include Tony Davenport, Jamie Tate, Kreg Yingst, Kennith Humphrey and Dr. Bob.

“Giving Thanks for Art” will be located at Pearl River Glass Studio, 142 Millsaps Ave. in Jackson. The open house portion of the event will take place on Thursday between 5 and 8 p.m. and will offer the opportunity to meet many of the artists featured in the show.

The exhibition will be on display on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.