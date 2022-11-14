Breydon Beck receives Hinds CC Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship Published 4:40 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those recognized was Breydon Beck of Vicksburg, middle, who received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Scholarship. With him was Walter Hallberg, III, left, and Ava Duncan, both of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.