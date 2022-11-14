Devon Wines receives Hinds CC Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship Published 4:43 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Nov. 3 at the George-Oakes Building on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those recognized was Devon Wines of Vicksburg, who received the Vicksburg Home Builders Association Scholarship. With him was Tom McHan of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the fall 2023 academic year 2023-2024, is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.